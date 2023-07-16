Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,289,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,412,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,587,000 after purchasing an additional 172,922 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,961,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203,563 shares during the period. Stonebridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 314.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,278,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,236 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,458,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,181,000 after purchasing an additional 264,488 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX opened at $11.30 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

