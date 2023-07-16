Iowa State Bank Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Iowa State Bank lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.6% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE XOM opened at $100.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.46 and a 200-day moving average of $109.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $82.90 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

