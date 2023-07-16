iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT opened at $116.99 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $123.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.79.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3029 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

