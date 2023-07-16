Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Itron were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 233.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 435,870 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $20,846,000. Amundi grew its position in Itron by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after buying an additional 401,394 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $14,519,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth about $13,588,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI opened at $71.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $73.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $494.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.26 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITRI. Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Insider Activity at Itron

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $461,023.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,733.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.