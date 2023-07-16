IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in IVERIC bio by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in IVERIC bio by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

ISEE stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $39.99.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $2,352,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $2,352,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 18,782 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $564,774.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,335.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,500 shares of company stock worth $6,752,271 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with unmet medical needs. The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and STAR or OPH2005 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal recessive Stargardt disease.

