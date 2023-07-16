Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $166.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.85.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

