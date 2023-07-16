James Hambro & Partners Buys 12,170 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 418,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,267,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 82,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,535,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 58,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 157,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,264,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.74.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $134.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 320.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

