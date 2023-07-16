James Investment Research Inc. Invests $1.78 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 3.4 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $100.94 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $82.90 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.70.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

