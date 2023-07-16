Jason R. Kelly Sells 100,000 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,794,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,380,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE DNA opened at $2.04 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

DNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after purchasing an additional 40,099,800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 231,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 68,077 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, 626 Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 52.7% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 70,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

