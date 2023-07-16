Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 1,176,356 Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,176,356 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 12.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,649 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Transocean Trading Down 3.0 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

RIG opened at $7.81 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.