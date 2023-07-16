Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 673,274 LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 673,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen downgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 6.3 %

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,166,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,047,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 72,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $653,753.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,583,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,388,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,166,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,047,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,591. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

LFST opened at $9.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

