Jennison Associates LLC Buys New Stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 623,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.33.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBAY. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $177,471.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $59,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $177,471.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,717 shares of company stock worth $1,606,672. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

