Jennison Associates LLC Buys New Stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 129,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFRD shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,103,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

