Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 1,208,125 NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,208,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NextDecade by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 1,195.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextDecade in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in NextDecade by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextDecade stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $913.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. NextDecade Co. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NextDecade from $4.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

