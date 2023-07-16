Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 38,256 SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 38,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SITM. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $323,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,115 shares in the company, valued at $12,253,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $139,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,068 shares in the company, valued at $12,152,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $323,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,253,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,378 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

SITM stock opened at $126.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.65 and its 200-day moving average is $115.86. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $209.66.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). SiTime had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

