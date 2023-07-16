Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,783 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after buying an additional 492,071 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Catalent by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,040 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Catalent by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Catalent by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,695,000 after purchasing an additional 67,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,142,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,160 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.45.

Shares of CTLT opened at $46.65 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $115.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.11.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

