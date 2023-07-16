Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,888 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in National Vision by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter valued at $93,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in National Vision by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 12,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 22,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at $13,251,455.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.34.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $562.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.42 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on EYE shares. Barclays lowered shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

