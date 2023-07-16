Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,394 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in American Assets Trust by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,156 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 640.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AAT stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Assets Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $1,766,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,397,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,642,110.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $1,766,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,397,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,642,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 42,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.84 per share, for a total transaction of $793,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,481 shares in the company, valued at $16,230,302.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $10,376,718. Corporate insiders own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAT. StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.