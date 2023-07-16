Jennison Associates LLC Has $6.07 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 356.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,485 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in General Mills by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.