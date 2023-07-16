Jennison Associates LLC Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 275,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 796.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 60,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 54,147 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $102.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average is $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.16.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

