Jennison Associates LLC Has $7.54 Million Stock Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after purchasing an additional 568,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,743,000 after purchasing an additional 60,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Nevro by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after buying an additional 287,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,205,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,252,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,588,000 after buying an additional 101,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,694.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,421.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.35 million. Nevro had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVRO. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Nevro in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nevro from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

