Jennison Associates LLC Has $8.86 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122,486 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,267,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $280.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $264.13 and a 200-day moving average of $244.05. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $283.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

