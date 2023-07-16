Jennison Associates LLC Invests $8.52 Million in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 464,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,520,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Expro Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after acquiring an additional 653,751 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expro Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,204,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,099,000 after purchasing an additional 551,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expro Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,669,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,265,000 after purchasing an additional 516,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,790,000 after buying an additional 448,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expro Group by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 513,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 274,188 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expro Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPRO opened at $20.33 on Friday. Expro Group Holdings has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81.

Insider Activity at Expro Group

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $339.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $40,298,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,575,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,293,226.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Expro Group news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $40,298,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,575,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,293,226.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $89,810.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,115.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Expro Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

