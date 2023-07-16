Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 494,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG opened at $11.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 1.05. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAG. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

