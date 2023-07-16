Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 780,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CABA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 147,346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $379.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $142,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $259,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

