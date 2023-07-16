Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 17,145 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,582,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $565.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $581.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $493.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.81.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.67.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,615,730.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,088 shares of company stock valued at $19,081,728 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

