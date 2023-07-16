Jennison Associates LLC Sells 25,969 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,969 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,251.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,120,000 after purchasing an additional 115,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.36.

Shares of MDGL opened at $225.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.55. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.22 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

