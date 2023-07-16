Jennison Associates LLC Sells 2,775 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,517,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,388,000 after acquiring an additional 226,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,371,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,367,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.46.

NYSE:FLT opened at $258.99 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $263.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

