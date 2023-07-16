Jennison Associates LLC Sells 28,324 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,324 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 605.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

MC stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.