Jennison Associates LLC Sells 30,446 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,446 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nordson by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Stock Down 0.5 %

NDSN stock opened at $246.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.90.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

