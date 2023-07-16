Jennison Associates LLC Sells 6,332,608 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,332,608 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -75.00%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 459,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,417,129.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Argus lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

