Jennison Associates LLC Sells 976 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RUSHA opened at $61.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average of $54.97.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rush Enterprises from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

Featured Stories

