Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 83,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Heska by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 106,864 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Heska by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 69,688 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 363.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Heska by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Heska by 130.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSKA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Heska in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

Shares of HSKA opened at $119.99 on Friday. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.83 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.64.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Heska had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $62.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Heska Corporation manufactures and sells diagnostic and specialty products and solutions for veterinary practitioners in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Australia, and Malaysia. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

