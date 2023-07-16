JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,168 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.1% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $190.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $194.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Loop Capital lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.08.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

