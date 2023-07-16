JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,608 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $345.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $329.46 and its 200-day moving average is $287.05. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $351.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.40.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

