Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,919,000 after buying an additional 3,849,148 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.77.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

