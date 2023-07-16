Joseph E. Gilliam Sells 2,700 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $197,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Glaukos Stock Performance

GKOS opened at $79.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $79.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

