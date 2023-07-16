JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is United Asset Strategies Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after buying an additional 12,654,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $149.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

