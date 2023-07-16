Kathryn Bueker Sells 300 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,913,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Kathryn Bueker sold 782 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total value of $406,342.84.

On Friday, May 26th, Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $203,000.00.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $555.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $569.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of -189.54 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $507.18 and its 200 day moving average is $421.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $482.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in HubSpot by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HubSpot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

