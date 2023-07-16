Keene & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 110,023 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,143,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 68,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 625,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $103,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 141,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 321,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $52,964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $190.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.79 and its 200 day moving average is $162.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $194.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.08.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

