KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,984,000 after acquiring an additional 84,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,753,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,541,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,813,000 after acquiring an additional 191,952 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

