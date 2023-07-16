KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,644 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $10.16 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.