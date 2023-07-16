KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,120 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.0% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.40.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $345.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $351.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.