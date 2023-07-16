Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinetik by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 142,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the fourth quarter valued at $11,820,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinetik by 13,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinetik by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 50,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinetik by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Kinetik from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of KNTK stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.57.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.43). Kinetik had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $281.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. Analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is currently 232.56%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

