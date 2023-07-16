Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 103.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $187.26 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $128.06 and a 1 year high of $220.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.19.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.11). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LANC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

