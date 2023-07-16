Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Lear by 2,027.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 43.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Lear by 847.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,541 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lear Price Performance

LEA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lear from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.64.

Lear stock opened at $150.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lear Co. has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $158.44. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.78.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 43.63%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

