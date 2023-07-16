Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 374 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Bobby Berman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.25 per share, with a total value of $142,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $818,945 in the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.91.

CFR opened at $108.50 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.55 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.76.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

