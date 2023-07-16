Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 151 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,144,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,684,000 after purchasing an additional 354,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CF Industries by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CF Industries by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,851,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,927,000 after buying an additional 193,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CF Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,245,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,353,000 after buying an additional 22,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Shares of CF opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

