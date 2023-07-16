Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 196 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 305.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 110,002 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 299.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 26,027 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 302.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 261,515 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

NASDAQ TECH opened at $84.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.11. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

