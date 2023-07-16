Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 316 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 424.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Omnicell by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Omnicell by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.34. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $290.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps acquired 4,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps acquired 4,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

